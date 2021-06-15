Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.