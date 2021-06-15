Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the May 13th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,025. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.8493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

