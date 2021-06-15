Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $170.80

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.80 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 171.10 ($2.24), with a volume of 242834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 213.83 ($2.79).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £878.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

