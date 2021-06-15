HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 65,434 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,128,000 after buying an additional 110,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91.

