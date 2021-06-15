HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.