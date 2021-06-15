HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.