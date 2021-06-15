HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

