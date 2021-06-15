HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $559,000 in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 129,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,924.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 73,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 520.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

FNI stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.