HighTower Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

