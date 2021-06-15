HighTower Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.30. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

