HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 25,419 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Co-Diagnostics worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

CODX opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -3.57. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. Research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

