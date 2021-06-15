HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Issues Earnings Results

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%.

Shares of HEXO opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. HEXO has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

