Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Hess stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 346.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1,920.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 398,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 399,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

