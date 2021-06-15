Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Positive Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their positive rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

HEINY stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

