Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $39.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

PEAK opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.52. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

