Head-To-Head Review: SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SharpSpring and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -24.56% -22.55% -14.77% Varonis Systems -31.35% -38.26% -12.30%

This table compares SharpSpring and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $29.29 million 6.09 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Varonis Systems $292.69 million 19.55 -$94.01 million ($0.85) -63.42

SharpSpring has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

Risk and Volatility

SharpSpring has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SharpSpring and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 2 3 0 2.60 Varonis Systems 0 2 17 0 2.89

SharpSpring presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.29%. Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $63.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given SharpSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of SharpSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of SharpSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SharpSpring beats Varonis Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

