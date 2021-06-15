Head to Head Review: Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) & Its Rivals

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Plus Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 -$8.24 million -1.52 Plus Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 73.00

Plus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics Competitors 896 3823 7050 187 2.55

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.76%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Plus Therapeutics Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Summary

Plus Therapeutics competitors beat Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.