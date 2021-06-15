Head to Head Review: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Futu and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54% Virtu Financial 20.53% 45.67% 8.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Futu and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83 Virtu Financial 1 3 3 0 2.29

Futu currently has a consensus target price of $219.16, suggesting a potential upside of 41.38%. Virtu Financial has a consensus target price of $30.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futu and Virtu Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 52.73 $170.96 million $1.31 118.34 Virtu Financial $3.24 billion 1.69 $649.20 million $5.76 5.02

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. Virtu Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Futu has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

