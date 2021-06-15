Head-To-Head Comparison: American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) vs. Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Codexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Energy Partners and Codexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Codexis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codexis is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Codexis -35.11% -19.58% -14.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Energy Partners and Codexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Codexis $69.06 million 19.50 -$24.01 million ($0.40) -52.20

American Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Summary

Codexis beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

