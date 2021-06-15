Head-To-Head Analysis: Aurora Mobile (JG) versus The Competition

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is one of 85 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aurora Mobile to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

18.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million -$34.49 million -14.67 Aurora Mobile Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 44.38

Aurora Mobile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile Competitors 875 3652 7714 257 2.59

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.04%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -51.35% -42.07% -19.13% Aurora Mobile Competitors -15.51% -17.66% -3.53%

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Mobile peers beat Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.