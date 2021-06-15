Haverford Trust Co. Sells 4,059 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

