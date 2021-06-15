Haverford Trust Co. Has $31.04 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 70,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 137,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $330.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

