Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 108,207 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,207 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $56,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.