Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $293.68 million, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

