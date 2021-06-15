Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $804,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. 4,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,279. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.