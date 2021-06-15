Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,558,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. 6,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

