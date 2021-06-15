Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,558,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. 6,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.