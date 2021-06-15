Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.