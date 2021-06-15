Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. 86,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,195,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $53.30.

