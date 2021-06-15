Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $446,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 227,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,154,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

