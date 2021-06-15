Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $336,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 515,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock remained flat at $$60.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

