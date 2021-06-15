Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $113.24. 22,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

