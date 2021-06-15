Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

