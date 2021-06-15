Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $20.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,555. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 205.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.