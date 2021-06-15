HackenAI (HAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00156025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00182935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,352.57 or 1.00213528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

