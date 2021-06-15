Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) vs. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Critical Review

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.82%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 29.12% 15.95% 1.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.17 $1.67 billion N/A N/A The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 3.94 $147.22 million $3.04 11.89

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.