Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

