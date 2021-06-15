Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $373,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.