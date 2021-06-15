Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 470,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.