Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 19,213 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,903,759 shares of company stock worth $12,614,159. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

