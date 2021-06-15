GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,851. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 373,421 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

