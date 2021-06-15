GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,851. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 373,421 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
