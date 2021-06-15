Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 40,354 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,354 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.54% of CBIZ worth $26,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,963. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $911,400. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.