Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $24.82 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,007. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

