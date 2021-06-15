Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the period. CareDx makes up 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,930 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNA traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,438. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.06 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

