Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Purchases C$30,119.40 in Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,119.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,227,801.84.

TSE:GCM opened at C$5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.22 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.33.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$129.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

