Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Down 49.2% in May

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the May 13th total of 912,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 585,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GSS stock remained flat at $$3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $378.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.88. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

A number of research firms have commented on GSS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

