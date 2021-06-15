Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 624,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

