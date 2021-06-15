Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 46,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,462. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

