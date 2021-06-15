Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the May 13th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SRET stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period.

