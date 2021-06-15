Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of QYLD remained flat at $$22.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

