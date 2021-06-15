Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

GPN stock opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.11. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

